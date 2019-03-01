Cabinet okays setting up Centre for Disability Sports at Gwalior

The Union cabinet Thursday approved a proposal for setting up the at in Madhya Pradesh, to be registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860.

The setting up of the centre shall entail an estimated cost of Rs 170.99 crore over a period of five years, an official statement said.

Improved sports infrastructure created by the centre will ensure effective participation of persons with disabilities in sports activities and also enable them to compete at national and international levels.

Setting up of the centre will also develop a sense of belonging in 'Divyangjan' (persons with special abilities) to facilitate their integration in society, the statement said.

For overall superintendence and supervision of the centre, there will be a governing body of members, not exceeding 12, with some serving in ex-officio capacity and others coming in as experts from the National Level Sports Federations apart from experts in para games.

At present, no for Divyangjan are available in the country. This void is proposed to be filled by setting up such sports infrastructure so that persons with disabilities can undergo rigorous and specialised training, it added.

