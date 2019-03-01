UP bags top honour at National e-Governance Awards

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

The Board of Revenue, Uttar Pradesh has bagged the top honour at the National e-Governance Awards, 2019, at a function in the national capital, a state government official said Thursday.

The digital land project of the UP government also formed the foundation for successful implementation of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, under which Rs 2,000 was directly transferred to more than one crore farmers in UP, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24.

The award was given by Union minister Jitendra Singh Wednesday. It was presented to the chief minister on Thursday by the revenue department team.

