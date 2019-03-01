Chief Election Commissioner reviews poll preparations in UP

Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, Thursday held a meeting with district magistrates and other officials of and reviewed the preparations for the polls.

Senior officials said that the meeting continued till late evening.

In the meeting, instructions were issued by the CEC that electronic voting machines and VVPAT machines should be checked well in time to avoid any glitches during voting.

Instructions were also issued to make the voters aware about the helpline number 1950, and be established in every district to monitor the

The CEC also said that sensitive places should be identified, and communal amity at those places should be enhanced. Apart from this, CCTV cameras should be installed at sensitive polling centres, and such centres should be identified well in advance.

Security should also be stepped up at international and inter-state boundaries.

He also said all the directives of the must be implemented and stringent action will be initiated against the officials showing laxity.

District magistrates, divisional commissioners, of police and other senior police officials were present at the meeting.

