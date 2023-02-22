Cable & wire industry urges govt to bring laws against substandard products

-
Domestic cable and wire industry has urged the government to introduce strict laws to discourage the use of counterfeit electrical products by real estate developers.
In the last decade, deaths due to electrocution have increased in the country. During a fire outbreak, smoke inhalation kills more people than the fire itself, R R Kabel Managing Director Shreegopal Kabra told reporters here on Wednesday.
Counterfeit products are a growing concern in India. There is a need to introduce legislation to take stringent action against the use of counterfeit wires and cables or substandard quality wires by real estate developers, Kabra said.
Elmex Group Managing Director Vipul Ray said electrical fire safety plays a critical role in any structure, be it an educational institution, a hospital, or a public space. As per a report, 35 people were killed on average due to fire mishaps in the last five years in India.
"This happens when product quality is compromised. It is high time, policymakers bring strict laws with a better implementation that welcomes tactical steps to deal with the problem," he said.
"Through this initiative, we urge people to ensure consumers' safety and boycott counterfeit products," S Gopa Kumar, Managing Director of Cape Electric, said.
