JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Encourage teaching in local languages in education institutions: UGC to CMs
Business Standard

Over 30 countries expected to participate in Technotex 2023: Government

He said that the three-day event will feature B2B (business-to-business) meetings, conferences and seminars along with a CEO Forum to be chaired by Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal on February 24

Topics
India | Textile companies | Russia

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Tiruppur exports feel slowdown, war heat; demand likely to dip by 40%
Representative image

More than 250 buyers from over 30 countries, including Taiwan, Germany, Switzerland, Guinea (South Africa), South Korea, Russia, and Luxembourg, are expected to participate in technical textiles show 'Technotex 2023', the government said on Friday.

The show, to be held from February 22-24 in Mumbai, will be based on the theme 'Envisioning Indian Technical Textiles@ 2047'.

"We are expecting more than 250 buyers from more than 30 countries," Rajeev Saxena, Joint Secretary in the Textiles Ministry told reporters here.

He said that the three-day event will feature B2B (business-to-business) meetings, conferences and seminars along with a CEO Forum to be chaired by Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal on February 24.

Saxena said that some agreements are expected to be signed for making technical textiles in India.

"Participation is studded with dignitaries from various countries and state governments. Maharashtra is the host state for the event and Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh are the partner states.

The ministry said that the event will house 150-plus Technical Textiles exhibitors and buyers from over 30 countries, including Taiwan, Germany, Switzerland, Guinea (South Africa), South Korea, Russia, and Luxembourg.

Underlining the significance of Technotex 2023, the Textile Ministry said it would support in exemplifying the immense potential for trade and investment between India and foreign countries in technical textile sector.

Now that India has assumed G-20 Presidency, the event would offer an excellent opportunity to foster our international connects in the global technical textiles industry, it added.

"Ministry of Textiles is hopeful that the focused deliberations, knowledge exchange and business connect at the Technotex 2023 will yield actionable plans that will be instrumental in boosting India's Technical Textile industry," the ministry said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 20:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU