CAG to carry out structural audit of Mumbai's bridges: Govt

The and Auditor General (CAG) will conduct structural of bridges built in by the local civic body in the last five years, the said Wednesday.

The made the announcement about of Mumbai's bridges, which have been in recently due to faulty work, in the

It also assured the that modern technology will be used in construction of new bridges in the financial capital, which has seen mishaps involving foot overbridges (FOBs) in the last few years.

The latest incident took place in mid-March this year, when a foot overbridge near the crowded Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station collapsed, killing six persons.

said, "We will construct the new bridges with modern technology. We have already started use of modern techniques for inspection of the (existing) bridges."



for Urban Development Yogesh Sagar said, "The will look into the construction of bridges in We will fix a timeline of bridges, which were constructed in the last five years, for "



of Opposition Dhananjay Munde raised the issue of condition of bridges in through a starred question.

"The of the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) are responsible for the collapse of the (CSMT) bridge. There should be stern action against them," Munde demanded.

Responding to him, Fadnavis said, "Action will be initiated only after someone is found guilty of dereliction of duty."



Along with the Indian Railways, MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority) and BMC have carried out inspections of the bridges in their respective jurisdiction, the maintained.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)