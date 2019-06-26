Lenovo brings in 'Made To Order' laptops for Indian buyers

Tech giant Wednesday said it will offer its 'Made To Order' service in that will allow consumers to customise the laptops that they purchase.

The service is available for Lenovo's line and will be rolled out for other brands later this year, it said in a statement.

This service will bring to users the option to create a true factory-built and will offer over one lakh configurations.

The company understands that in today's world, every individual uses a differently and because of this, there has been a growing demand for personalised laptops that cater to specific needs, and MD said.

"The launch of this service is a big step in our journey to becoming a truly customer-centric company and will prove to be a compelling proposition for our business on our website," he added.

The laptops ordered using the service will be custom created at using precision automation technology, and will be delivered to customers' doorsteps in over two weeks, the statement said.

The Made to Order devices are currently made at in that caters to 94 countries.

Consumers will be able to customise these devices based on parameters like CPU (AMD/Intel), storage (Standard Hard Disks/ High speed SSD), graphics, screen (FHD/ UHD, between touch and non-touch screen) and

Final price of the device would depend on the specifications chosen by the customer.

