Jaypee Infratech homebuyers protest at Jantar Mantar, seek govt intervention

Homebuyers of Sunday urged the government to direct to vote in favour of state-run NBCC's bid for the acquisition of the debt-ridden firm and prevent it from going through liquidation process.

On Sunday, hundreds of Jaypee homebuyers held protest at here and are planning to submit a petition to in this regard.

In their petition to Sitharaman, the homebuyers have appealed to the government to direct and to resolve their differences on the resolution plan and to vote for NBCC's resolution plan.

They also demand that the majority vote of homebuyers in the CoC be treated as the vote of the whole voting sub-class of home buyers.

Debt-ridden realty firm Jaypee Infratech's creditors, which include banks and homebuyers, met last week to assess the progress of the ongoing insolvency proceedings and decide the future course of action.

According to sources, the (CoC) did not take any decision on the way forward. The decision on whether to consider bids of or would be taken after a hearing in this matter in the (NCLAT) on July 2.

This is the second round of bidding process to revive Jaypee Infratech, which went into insolvency in August 2017 after the (NCLT) admitted an application filed by an IDBI Bank-led consortium.

