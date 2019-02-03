JUST IN
Calicut Heroes beat Chennai Spartans 4-1 in Pro Volleyball League

Press Trust of India  |  Kochi 

Calicut Heroes registered a comfortable 4-1 win over Chennai Spartans on the second day of the Pro Volleyball League at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium here on Sunday.

Riding on Player of the Match Ajith Lal's scintillating form, Calicut made light work of Chennai, securing a 15-8, 15-8, 13-15, 15-11,15-11 win in front of roaring fans.

Lal top scored for his team with 14 points (13 spikes and 1 block), while Chennai's highest scorer was Rudy Verhoeff with 8 points (6 spikes, 1 block and 1 serve).

Ahmedabad Defenders will take on Black Hawks Hyderabad on Monday.

