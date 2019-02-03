Tulsi Gabbard officially launches 2020 US presidential campaign

Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu lawmaker in the US Congress, officially launched her presidential campaign from her home state on Sunday, promising to bend "the arc of history away from war and toward peace".

Taking a dig at America's foreign policy establishment in her campaign announcement, the four-time in the from blamed in "ivory towers" for US' involvement in costly armed conflicts abroad.

"We must stand against powerful from both parties who sit in ivory towers thinking up new wars to wage and new places for people to die. Wasting trillions of dollars, hundreds of thousands of lives, undermining our economy and security, and destroying our middle class," said.

"These powerful dishonor the sacrifices made by every one of our service members, and their families - they are the ones who pay the price for these wars," she said.

Asserting that the foreign policy is depleting US' resources and exhausting its military, the lawmaker said she will work towards "bending the arc of history away from war and toward peace" and to achieve this it "will require every one of us to stand up against the military industrial complex and powerful, self-serving politicians who have a vested interest in perpetual war".

she will work towards building partnerships with other nations based on shared interests, leading with a foreign policy based not on conflict but on cooperation.

Other policy positions that the hopeful discussed included for all, criminal justice reform, environmental advocacy and the need to combat privacy infringement by big tech companies.

A former war veteran, 37-year-old is a former of the powerful Caucus in the House of Representatives. She is the youngest to enter the 2020

The first ever Hindu lawmaker to be elected to the House of Representatives, Gabbard during her tenure in the has established herself as an authority on national security and foreign policy issues.

She is among the four women who have thrown their hat into the 2020

The other three are Indian-origin Senator from and Senators from and from

Gabbard, who converted to Hinduism early in her life, is highly popular among Indian-Americans. If elected, she would be the youngest ever and first woman of the US. She would also be the first non-Christian and first Hindu to occupy the top post. However, at this point of time, political pundits do not give her much chance.

Hindus constitute less than one per cent of the American population, an overwhelming majority of whom are either from or are people of Indian-origin.

The lawmaker pointed to her service in the state's Army as a reason for her desire to seek public office.

"It is this principle of service above self, that is at the heart of every soldier...it is in this spirit, that today I announce my candidacy for of the of America," Gabbard told a cheering crowd.

Attacking incumbent Donald Trump, she said, "Instead of draining the swamp, our president has turned it into a cesspool of corruption.

