Call about bomb in Ahmedabad airport turns out to be a hoax

A call made to an office in early Sunday morning about a bomb in Gujarat's Airport turned out to be a hoax, officials said.

An unidentified person had called up the Air office in claiming that a bomb had been placed at the international terminal of Airport, an said.

The office in then passed on the information about the threat call to airport officials here during early hours, said a statement from the airport.

Upon receiving the information from Air India, the (BTAC) comprising officials of Airports Authority of India, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), local police, other security agencies and airlines met at the airport early Sunday morning, said the release.

Following deliberations, the committee came to a conclusion that there was no merit in the threat call and assessed the call as "non specific", informed the statement.

However, as a precautionary measure, security has been further strengthened and all preemptive measures have been put in place, the statement mentioned.

It further added that no flight was disrupted in the entire process.

"No inconvenience is caused to any passenger. All operations are normal" read the statement.

