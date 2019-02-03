JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Timeline for LIC to reduce stake in IDBI Bank depends on business model: IRDAI

Low childhood BMI can up eating disorder risk in teens
Business Standard

Adityanath expresses grief over Bihar train accident

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday expressed anguish over the Bihar train accident and asked officials to render help to affected people from his state.

Six passengers died and 29 others were injured early on Sunday, when a rail fracture caused 11 bogies of the Delhi-bound Seemanchal Express to jump the tracks in Bihar's Vaishali district.

In a statement issued here, Adityanath instructed officials to co-ordinate with officials of the Railways and the Bihar government, and immediately provide relief to the people affected from the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, February 03 2019. 14:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements