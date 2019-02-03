Adityanath expresses grief over Bihar train accident

on Sunday expressed anguish over the train accident and asked officials to render help to affected people from his state.

Six passengers died and 29 others were injured early on Sunday, when a rail fracture caused 11 bogies of the Delhi-bound Seemanchal Express to jump the tracks in Bihar's district.

In a statement issued here, Adityanath instructed officials to co-ordinate with officials of the Railways and the government, and immediately provide relief to the people affected from the state.

