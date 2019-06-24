Cameroon to prosecute 7 soldiers over 'atrocity' video

Cameroon's defence ministry said Monday it would prosecute seven soldiers suspected of summarily killing two women and their two children, a video of which was distributed on the internet to widespread outrage.

"Seven soldiers arrested on suspicion of extrajudicial executions in the Far North region will be brought before a military court in .. where they will be tried in line with the law," communications official told AFP.

The charges are for joint participation in murder, breach of regulations and conspiracy to commit these crimes, he said.

The date of the trial has yet to be set.

" does not compromise over behaviour that is incompatible with law relating to war, and the protection of people and their belongings," he said.

The killings occurred last July in a region plagued by cross-border raids by fighters from neighbouring

The assailants in the video accuse the four of being members of the jihadist group.

The initially branded the video "fake news" and a "horrible montage" but said it would investigate. It made seven arrests the following month.

for its part said it had "credible evidence" that the men in the video were Cameroonian soldiers.

The and Britain were among those which called for a probe and to hold those responsible to account.

Cameroon's armed forces have also been accused of abuses in two western regions where anglophone separatists have launched an armed campaign against the predominantly French-speaking state.

Acts of violence there have been committed by both sides, say monitors.

According to the think tank, 1,850 people have been killed, while more than 530,000 people have been forced from their homes, according to UN figures.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)