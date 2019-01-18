Cong govt in MP will complete tenure, get re-elected: Minister

Harsh Yadav Friday said the BJP should stop "daydreaming" about returning to power in the state and claimed the Congress-led government would complete its five-year tenure and also get re-elected.

The New and was talking to reporters after praying at the Peetambara Peetha here, a popular Baglamukhi temple established in the 1920s.

"The BJP should stop daydreaming. The (Kamal Nath) is a management guru and the government in the state will last for 10 years," Yadav said.

He also claimed "many BJP MLAs were in contact with us and they en masse are going to join the Congress".

Yadav's statement comes a day after BJP MLA Gopal Bhargava, the of Opposition in the MP Assembly, had Thursday said the would collapse after slated for this year.

Bhargava, speaking in Damoh, had said, "This government will fall own its own three months after the Lok Sabha elections. It has kidneys and other vital body parts of different parties, which can't gel."



Last week, had also claimed that the MP government was running at the "mercy" of his party.

A mere "sneeze" of the saffron party's central leadership could bring it back to power in the state, he had claimed.

Inthe 230-member MP Assembly, the Congress has 114 MLAs against the BJP's 109.

The government has the support of four Independents, two MLAs and one

