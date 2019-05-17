Can't forgive Pragya for Godse 'deshbhakt' remark, says Modi

Friday said he will never forgive BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur for insulting by calling his assassin a true patriot.

Modi told a TV channel during his last rally here ahead of the last phase of voting in the Lok Sabha polls that her comments were detrimental to society.

"Whatever has been said about Gandhi or Godse, these kind of statements are very bad and worth contempt. In a cultured society, this type of language is not permissible. This type of thinking wont do.

"Therefore, those who are doing this have to think a hundred times. Though she has apologised, I wont be able to pardon her with my heart," Modi said.

Earlier Friday, said remarks on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin by three BJP leaders - Thakur, and Nalin Kumar Kateel - were not in line with the party's ideology.

Shah had said the party's disciplinary committee has sought an explanation from them in 10 days.

During a roadshow in Madhya Pradesh Thursday, Thakur had said, Nathuram Godseji deshbhakt the, hai, aur rahenge unko aatankwadi kahne wale log swayam ki gireban me jhaank kar dekhe chunav mein aise logon ko jawab de diya jayega (Nathuram was a patriot, is a patriot, and will remain a patriot and those who call him a terrorist should look within, they will get a reply in this election).

She was responding to a comment made by actor-turned- politician Haasan, who said was the first Hindu terrorist in independent

The Malegaon blast accused later apologised for her statement.

