TSPL appoints Agnivesh Agarwal as chairman

Ltd Friday announced the appointment of as the of its wholly-owned arm TSPL.

"TSPL (Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd) a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ltd, has appointed as the of the board of directors," Ltd said in a statement.

The new development will be instrumental in balancing the many interests of the stakeholders and will help reinforce company's vision of achieving operational excellence and delivering value of the highest standard, it added.

Agarwal has joined TSPL as the of the company from April 27.

Agnivesh also holds the position of and Managing Director at Fujairah Gold FZC, a part of Limited, which operates a and a continuous cast copper rod plant, strategically located at Fujairah Free Zone II, UAE.

TSPL operates 1,980 MW (three Units of 660 MW each) thermal coal-based power plant at Talwandi,

Vedanta Ltd, an arm of Vedanta Resources, is one of the world's leading diversified natural resource companies with business operations in India, South Africa, and

Vedanta is a of oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, aluminium, and commercial power.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)