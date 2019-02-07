Canadian diplomats hit by mystery symptoms in Cuba sue Ottawa: Report

Canadian diplomats who suffered from mysterious health complaints while they were posted to in 2017 are suing for taking too long to evacuate them and provide them treatment, reports said Wednesday.

Fourteen people, including current and former diplomats and their families, are seeking Canadian dollars 28 million (USD 21 million) in damages from the

All of them have been back in for a year but still suffer from what has become known as " syndrome," a mystery illness with symptoms including strong migraines as well as visual and auditory disorders.

According to CBC, which interviewed five of those affected, the first symptoms appeared in the spring of 2017 -- but they say that waited more than a year before helping everyone.

Questioned on the subject on Wednesday while she was in Washington, said the safety of diplomats remained a top priority.

"I am not going to comment on the specifics, but I do want to reiterate that I have met with some of these diplomats and, as I said to them, their health and safety needs to be our priority and they have my true sympathy and concern," she said.

On January 30, announced it had reduced its staffing at the embassy to about half as a result of the unexplained symptoms.

Canadian said just eight officials would be left at the embassy.

