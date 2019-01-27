Cubans inaugurate first new Catholic church in decades

The first new Roman to be completed in since the country's 1959 socialist revolution was inaugurated with the aid of a congregation Saturday, in a ceremony that observers called a hopeful sign amid international tensions.

The Parish of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in the western town of is one of three Catholic churches authorised by as part of a warming between the Vatican and the island's It is the first to be finished, thanks in large part to financial aid from the members of St Lawrence Church in Tampa,

Tensions between and the US have risen in recent weeks as the has threatened new sanctions on Cuba and its ally

"This is a bridge between and Cuba," said Reverend Ramon Hernandez, a Cuban-born who lives in and returned for the ceremony.

The Cuban state and clashed in the first decades after the revolution, when many priests worked against the new Communist-ruled state and were expelled by the government, which also took over many churches.

began easing restrictions on religion in the 1990s. Popes John Paul II, and all visited the island since then.

A new church in is also being used for worship but remains structurally incomplete. A third sanctuary in has yet to begin significant construction.

The opening of the new church in was particularly significant because the town is home to families relocated from Cuba's Escambray region, where residents fought the in the first years after the revolution.

"This is an historic event for the church," said church member "Many families and their descendants left their saints behind and didn't have a church to pray in."



The congregation donated about USD 95,000 for the new building, which holds some 200 worshippers and was built on land granted by the state.

