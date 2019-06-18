JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Maha CM asks Pune police to use CCTVs to implement helmet rule

Madras HC wants SP to find if Nalini is willing for video conference
Business Standard

Canara Bank revives plan to sell stake in Can Fin Homes

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

State-owned Canara Bank Tuesday said its board has approved plan to sell part or full stake in housing finance subsidiary Can Fin Homes Ltd (CFHL).

Last year, Canara Bank had called off move to divest its entire shareholding in housing finance subsidiary Canfin Homes after receiving lower than expected price quotation.

Can Fin Homes has a pan India network of 132 branches, 20 Affordable Housing Loan Centres (AHLCs) and 20 satellite offices with customer base of over 1.2 lakh.

The said permission is subject to disinvest at appropriate time depending on the market conditions and available options, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 21:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU