Canara Bank revives plan to sell stake in Can Fin Homes

State-owned Bank Tuesday said its board has approved plan to sell part or full stake in housing (CFHL).

Last year, Bank had called off move to divest its entire shareholding in housing Canfin Homes after receiving lower than expected price quotation.

Can Fin Homes has a pan network of 132 branches, 20 Affordable Housing Loan Centres (AHLCs) and 20 with customer base of over 1.2 lakh.

The said permission is subject to disinvest at appropriate time depending on the market conditions and available options, Bank said in a regulatory filing.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)