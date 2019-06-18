JDS chief questions delay in allocating portfolios to new

JD(S) state A H Tuesday took strong exception to the delay in allocationof portfolios to two Independent MLAs R and H Nagesh,who were recently inducted into the Ministry.

"The Chief gave the opportunity to independents, oneamong them is from backward class and the other a Dalit. Ithas been four-five days (since swearing-in), they are now Ministers without portfolio. How could it be?" he asked.

Speaking to reporters here, he said "Their portfolios should be announced. Let them work."



Chief H D Kumaraswamy Friday expanded his cabinet, inducting two Independent MLAs in an apparent move to give stability to his 13-month old wobbly government.

The exercise was seen as a move to ensure that the two independents don't jump ship once again towards BJP.

was inducted from the Congress' share and Nagesh fromthe JD(S) quota in the ministry.

Under the coalition arrangement, out of the total of 34 ministerial positions, and JD(S) have shared 22 and 12 berths respectively.

Prior to the expansion, three postswere vacant-- two from JD(S) and one from the

Pointing out that Excise, and "most importantly" Primary and Secondary Education portfolios are vacant, said Ministers should be appointed.

"There have been some issues regarding uniforms, text books not getting printed yet. Why? Because there is no

For six to seven months we have not had the school education minister after N Mahesh (BSP MLA) resigned,"he said.

Kumaraswamy now holds and secondary education portfolio.

Also, suggesting that one Minister's post vacant with JD(S) should have been given to party B M Farooq, said one each from Dalit, backward class and one minority would then have become Ministers.

"It would have earned respect to our party.It would have given meaning to JD(S) and its secular ideology," he added.

Though the names of Vishwanath himself, who had recently resigned as JD(S) state President, but is still to be accepted and Farooq were doing the rounds for the third vacant post, the party decided to keep the post vacant for now.

Meanwhile, Shankar, who met Tuesday, said he was expecting a portfolio to be allocatedto him in a couple of days.

"In Congress' share, the portfolio was vacant and I think I may be given that," he said.

