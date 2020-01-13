Republic Day: Capt Tania Shergill to become first woman parade adjutant

K-9 Vajra Tank at Rajpath during the 70th Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi. BS photo by Dalip Kumar

Captain Tania Shergill, an officer with Army's Corps of Signals, will be the first woman parade adjutant for the parade, sources said on Monday.

A parade adjutant is responsible for the parade.

Commissioned in March 2017 from the Officer Training Academy, Chennai, Shergill is an electronics and communications graduate, they said.

Her father, grandfather and great-grandfather have also served in the Army.

In last year's parade, Captain Bhavna Kasturi was the first woman officer to lead an all-men contingent.

