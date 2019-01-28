Car falls into gorge, one dead

One person was killed and eight others were injured as a car carrying a marriage party fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's district on Monday, a said.

The vehicle fell into the gorge at Chatrer village.

The deceased has been identified as Ravi, he said, adding the condition of three out of the eight injured is critical and they have been referred to (RPGMC) at Tanda.

