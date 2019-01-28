JUST IN
Car falls into gorge, one dead

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

One person was killed and eight others were injured as a car carrying a marriage party fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Monday, a district official said.

The vehicle fell into the gorge at Chatrer village.

The deceased has been identified as Ravi, he said, adding the condition of three out of the eight injured is critical and they have been referred to Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC) at Tanda.

First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 12:20 IST

