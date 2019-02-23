JUST IN
Business Standard

Cardinal admits Church files on paedophile priests 'destroyed'

AFP  |  Vatican City 

A top Catholic cardinal admitted Saturday that Church files on priests who sexually abused children were destroyed or never even drawn up, a move which allowed paedophiles to prey on others.

"Files that could have documented the terrible deeds and named those responsible were destroyed, or not even created," German Cardinal Reinhard Marx said in a speech to a landmark Vatican summit on tackling paedophilia in the clergy.

First Published: Sat, February 23 2019. 15:30 IST

