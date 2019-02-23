Cardinal admits Church files on paedophile priests 'destroyed'

A top Catholic cardinal admitted Saturday that Church files on priests who sexually abused children were destroyed or never even drawn up, a move which allowed paedophiles to prey on others.

"Files that could have documented the terrible deeds and named those responsible were destroyed, or not even created," German Cardinal said in a speech to a landmark Vatican summit on tackling paedophilia in the clergy.

