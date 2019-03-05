HP Inc India inks pact with AP govt for Centre of Excellence

-
: HP Inc India Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society (APIS) and Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) to build a Center of Excellence for additive manufacturing, powered by HPs 3D printing echnology.
HP Managing Director Sumeer Chandra signed the MoU with AP CEO J K Kishore in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, a company release said here.
The Centre of Excellence (CoE) is part of the state governments effort to accelerate adoption of 3D printing in various industry sectors like automotive, aerospace, defence, consumer goods, healthcare, apparel and construction.
It will be equipped with HPs cutting-edge 3D printers that can handle short run production and functional prototyping.
HP will be the key knowledge provider for this initiative and bring in its global 3D printing expertise to support various training programs that will be conducted at the CoE.
Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society (APIS) will provide infrastructural support and enable necessary certifications and accreditations, the release said after the ceremony in the state Secretariat here.
HP Managing Director Sumeer Chandra said on the occasion the 3D printing technology could fuel innovation in manufacturing and help young professionals upgrade their skills.
