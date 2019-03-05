BJD govt stalling Central projects in Odisha: Pradhan

Tuesday accused the BJD government of "stalling" many Central projects in including the long awaited medical college built here at a cost of Rs 500 crore.

" Government is obstructing operationalisation of the medical college built by in the say way it has been scuttling many other people-oriented Central projects," Pradhan claimed.

The Petroleum and was speaking after inaugurating the academic block of the medical college and hospital in this coal town though the state Government is yet to give its clearance to the institute.

Pradhan also laid foundation stone for a unit in the medical college and hospital (MCH) which is yet to be made operational.

Coming down heavily at the BJD government, Pradhan alleged that though the building of the medical college and hospital was ready over six months ago, but "has laid hurdles in making the institute functional."



Noting that the medical college and hospital has not been given clearance by the government though application for the same was made long ago, he claimed as per norms, the state is required to recommend to the Centre for permission to start the medical college.

