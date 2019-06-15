Case lodged against unknown persons for posting 'derogatory' video of Union min

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

The cyber crime wing of the city police Friday registered a criminal case against some unknown persons for posting on social media a "derogatory" video of Labour Minister Malla Reddy, officials said.

An official working with the minister told police that a "derogatory and objectionable" video was posted on various social media platforms, police said.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), they said.

The police are in investigating the case and trying to detect IP addresses from which the video was posted, police said.

