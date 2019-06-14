Wild elephant tramples man to death

A 20-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant near Kathalia village in district on Friday, a said.

went to a hilly area in search of his cow when the incident happened, (DFO) Saurabh Chandra said.

Agitated villagers blocked the Dumka-Seuri road demanding compensation to the family of the deceased.

The DFO said compensation could be given only after post-mortem examination of the body.

He asked the villagers not to venture into the hilly area as the lone elephant is still there.

