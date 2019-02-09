Casey Affleck says 'Light of My Life' has nothing to do with allegations against him

Oscar-winner says his new directorial, "Light of My Life", set in a world without women, is not a response to the allegations of against him.

The 43-year-old is also starring in the dystopian drama which is set for its world premiere at the ongoing Film Festival.

The film is set around a "society without women" where "gender roles have to be renegotiated". The story follows a father and his young daughter who are trapped in the woods.

According to Indiewire, at the press conference, Casey said the film's premise is definitely not about his personal history or his response to #MeToo.

"It's not. I wrote this movie and made this movie before all of those things became part of the conversation. I hope people keep their minds open and be responsible and measured in their reactions. And people can talk for themselves. It's not something I can control," the said.

The was accused of by two female co-workers while making the 2010 mockumentary "Im Still Here", which he directed.

"Light Of My Life" also features and newcomer

