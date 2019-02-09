Being kind to yourself has mental, physical benefits: Study

Taking time for kind thoughts about yourself and loved ones has psychological and physical benefits, a study has found.

Researchers from University of and in the UK found that taking part in self-compassion exercises calms the heart rate, switching off the body's threat response.

Previous studies have shown that this threat response damages the immune system.

Researchers believe the ability to switch off this response may lower the risk of

In the study, published in the journal Clinical Psychological Science, 135 healthy students were divided into five groups, and members of each group heard a different set of audio instructions.

The team took physical measurements of heart rate and sweat response, and asked participants to report how they were feeling.

Questions included how safe they felt, how likely they were to be kind to themselves and how connected they felt to others.

The two groups whose instructions encouraged them to be kind to themselves not only reported feeling more self-compassion and connection with others, but also showed a bodily response consistent with feelings of and safety.

Their heart rates dropped and the variation in length of time between heartbeats -- a healthy sign of a heart that can respond flexibly to situations.

They also showed lower sweat response.

Meanwhile, instructions that induced a critical inner voice led to an increased heart rate and a higher sweat response -- consistent with feelings of threat and distress.

"These findings suggest that being kind to oneself switches off the threat response and puts the body in a state of safety and that is important for regeneration and healing," said Hans Kirschner, who conducted the research at

"By switching off our threat response, we boost our and give ourselves the best chance of healing. We hope future research can use our method to investigate this in people with mental health problems such as recurrent depression," Anke Karl, of the University of

The recordings that encouraged self-compassion were a "compassionate body scan" in which people were guided to attend to bodily sensations with an attitude of interest and calmness; and a "self-focused loving kindness exercise" in which they directed kindness and soothing thoughts to a loved one and themselves.

The three other groups listened to recordings designed to induce a critical inner voice, put them into a "positive but competitive and self-enhancing mode", or an emotionally neutral shopping scenario. All the audio recordings were 11 minutes long.

While people in both the self-compassion and positive but competitive groups reported greater self-compassion and decreased self-criticism, only the self-compassion groups showed the positive bodily response.

The signs of this were reduced sweat response and heart rate slowed by two to three beats per minute on average, compared to the groups listening to critical voice recordings.

The self-kindness groups also showed increased hear rate variability -- a sign of a healthy heart that is able to adapt to a range of situations.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)