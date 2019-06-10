Catholic priest in hospital after knife attack in Poland

Authorities in say that a Roman Catholic is hospitalised in serious condition after a man attacked him with a knife.

Krzysztof Zaporowski, in the southwestern city of Wroclaw, said the attacker approached the early Monday in front of the city's Holiest Mary church.

The attacker has been detained.

Monika Kowalska, a for Univesrity Hospital, said the underwent surgery for chest wounds and is in stable condition.

The circumstances surrounding the attack was not immediately clear. It comes at a time when Poland's influential is confronted with allegations about sex abuse of minors by some priests, and faces questions about the practice of moving the perpetrators among parishes rather than meting out proper punishment.

