Traders' body in TN collects Rs 3.2 cr for Pulwama martyrs'

The Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) here has collected Rs 3.2 crore for the families of CRPF personnel killed in Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir in February last.
As part of its noble gesture, Rs 3.80 lakh was handed over to Sheena, the widow of Vasanth Kumar, one of the victims of the attack, at a function organised here yesterday, a JITO release said Monday.
JITO local chapter Chairman, Kailash Jain said the organisation has already collected Rs 3.2 crore as Pulwama fund and a cheque for Rs 3.80 lakh each would be personally handed over to the kin of the other martyrs soon.
Nearly 40 CRPF personnel were killed in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14, when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.
