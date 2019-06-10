Traders' body in TN collects Rs 3.2 cr for Pulwama martyrs'

The Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) here has collected Rs 3.2 crore for the families of CRPF personnel killed in district in Jammu and in February last.

As part of its noble gesture, Rs 3.80 lakh was handed over to Sheena, the widow of Vasanth Kumar, one of the victims of the attack, at a function organised here yesterday, a JITO release said Monday.

JITO local chapter Chairman, said the organisation has already collected Rs 3.2 crore as fund and a cheque for Rs 3.80 lakh each would be personally handed over to the kin of the other martyrs soon.

Nearly 40 CRPF personnel were killed in one of the deadliest terror attacks in on February 14, when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in district.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)