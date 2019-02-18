Man arrested for sharing objectionable post on Pulwama attack

-
A man was arrested here on Sunday for allegedly sharing an objectionable post on social media about the Pulwama terror attack, an official said.
Based on a complaint received against a local resident sharing the objectionable post on Facebook and WhatsApp, a case was registered against the person, said Sub-Inspector Anil Kumar.
Azizpur resident Mazhar Hashmi was arrested and the case was registered against him under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to treason, disturbing peace and communal harmony. He was also booked under provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, the official said.
