CBI Addl Director holds meeting with officials

Additional Director of CBI M Nageshwar Rao on Thursday held a series of meetings with senior officials of the central probe agency in the city, sources said.
Rao visited the CBI office at CGO complex at Salt Lake and discussed various ongoing cases, after which he went to the anti-corruption branch office of CBI at Nizam Palace, the sources said.
According to sources, Rao is scheduled to meet the officials of Economic Offences (IV) wing of CBI on Friday at the Salt Lake office which is dealing with the multi-crore ponzi scam cases like Saradha and Rose Valley.
The central probe agency was gearing up to expedite the cases relating to the ponzi scams and bring them to their logical conclusions, sources said.
The CBI had also interrogated former Kolkata Police Commissioner and now ADG-CID Rajeev Kumar under the directions of Calcutta High Court in connection with the Saradha scam case.
