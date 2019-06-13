Goa stops allotment of land; to formulate industrial policy

government has decided to freeze of land for new industrial investments till the State formulates the policy giving direction to the sector.

It has sought details from state run Industrial Development Corporation, about the availability of with government, which could be disbursed to the industries in future, told reporters here.

He said that till government gets proper data of the land available and formulates the policy for industrial sector, there would be no further allocation of lands.

Rane, who was allotted industries department during the recent portfolio distribution by the chief minister, has said that industrial policy would be framed by engaging the experts from the field.

The stated that the details of would be shared with state governments Investment Promotion Board (IPB), which is an agency to approve new investments in

He said that the industrial clusters would be formed in the State on lines with policy of union government.

We will go ahead with the forward thinking and proper vision, he said.

While stating that Industrial growth in Goa is a challenge,Rane said that the State will encourage setting up industries in the interior parts of Goa that will generate much-needed employment avenues for the locals.

He said that will allot land to the industries with the condition that they should provide employment to the locals and also regularize them in services as permanent staffers.

We are contemplating to give additional benefits to the people who set up industry in the interior parts of Goa, he said.

He also said that on lines with chief ministers action, Goa will also set up war rooms comprising of IITians, who will advice ministers on different policies.

Rane said that he has already set up four member war room to advice him in his portfolios of Health, Industries, Law and Women and Child Development.

