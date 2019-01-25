CBI raids residence of ex-Haryana CM Hooda, 30 other locations in Delhi NCR

-
The CBI Friday carried out searches at the residence of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in connection with a land allocation irregularities case, officials said.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is carrying out searches at 30 other locations in New Delhi and NCR, they said.
More details are awaited.
