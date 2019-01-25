JUST IN
Business Standard

CBI raids residence of ex-Haryana CM Hooda, 30 other locations in Delhi NCR

The Central Bureau of Investigation is carrying out searches at 30 other locations in New Delhi and NCR

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

File photo of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda
File photo of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda

The CBI Friday carried out searches at the residence of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in connection with a land allocation irregularities case, officials said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is carrying out searches at 30 other locations in New Delhi and NCR, they said.

More details are awaited.
First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 10:20 IST

