Business Standard

CBI takes over investigation in Barak Valley coal scam case of Assam

The case was recommended for a CBI probe by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in 2018

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

coal
File Photo of coal mining

The CBI has taken over investigation into the Barak Valley coal scam case related to alleged tax evasion in transportation of coal through Meghalaya by bribing officials in Assam, officials said on Wednesday.

The case was recommended for a CBI probe by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in 2018 which was routed to the agency by the Centre on February 20 this year.

After receiving the reference, the CBI re-registered the FIR of Karimganj police station against Abdul Ahad Chaudhury who had allegedly cheated a buyer of Rs 6 lakh on the assurance of giving him coal, they said.
First Published: Wed, March 04 2020. 19:04 IST

