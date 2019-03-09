Celebratory fire: Man arrested from Katwariya Sarai

A 43-year-old man was arrested Friday from Katwariya for allegedly indulging in celebratory firing at a wedding ceremony, police said.

The accused has been identified as Shailender Singh, a resident of Katwariya Sarai, they said.

The .32 bore revolver, one empty cartridge case and 5 live rounds were recovered from his possession, the said.

His arms licence was also ceased and a case has been registered.

