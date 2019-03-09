Celebratory fire: Man arrested from Katwariya Sarai

A 43-year-old man was arrested Friday from Katwariya Sarai for allegedly indulging in celebratory firing at a wedding ceremony, police said.
The accused has been identified as Shailender Singh, a resident of Katwariya Sarai, they said.
The .32 bore revolver, one empty cartridge case and 5 live rounds were recovered from his possession, the officer said.
His arms licence was also ceased and a case has been registered.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
