Cellestial E-mobility raises $200,000 from Singapore investor

: Cellestial E-mobility, a city-based startup working in developing electric tractors with longest battery life, has raised an initial funding of USD 200,000.

The sum was raised from angel investor Meka Sudhakar Reddy, a Singapore-based NRI, with over 18 years of expertise in logistics spacing.

"We are readying to roll out the first prototype in the next one month," founder-promoter of Cellestial Siddhartha Durairajan said.

E-mobility invention is a zero-emission ecological tractor apt for horticultural or greenhouse works or moving goods within factories and vehicle to haul luggage in airports, he said.

Cellestial has a capacity to build 100 E-mobility heavy vehicles, and can create more volumes if the sales of its product grows, the release added.

