Kid Cudi coming up with new album and animated Netflix series

Kid Cudi has announced a new album which will also act as a soundtrack for an upcoming Netflix adult animated series.

Both the album and the series are titled "Entergalactic" and Cudi will star in, write and executive produce the series, reported Variety.

The series, which also has Kenya Barris attached as executive producer, is said to follow a young man on his journey to discover love.

Ian Edelman is also writing and executive producing the project.

The follows the recent announcement that Cudi will star in Luca Guadagnino's new HBO series "We Are Who We Are".

'Entergalatic' is Cudi's first solo album since 2016's 'Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin'.

"Entergalactic will be something you've never experienced. I promise it'll be a fun ride. Lot of good friends involved. Great songs too! The cast is coming together. I know a year from now seems like forever but itll be here before u know it," Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, posted on Twitter.

Barris is producing the project via his Khalabo Ink Society banner, which is currently set up under a deal at Netflix.

