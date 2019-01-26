'Central govt itself caught in doubt on how to rule'

: The TDP yet again targeted Prime Minister Saturday,this time using Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's purported remarks on CBI, saying the itself was caught in doubt on how to rule.

"They themselves are putting a question mark on whether it is the way to run a government," Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party Y Satyanarayana Chowdary remarked, referring to the 'investigative adventurism' comment made by

had Friday targeted the CBI over the Kochhar probe,advising the investigating agency to avoid 'adventurism' and concentrate only on the bull's eye.

Jaitley,recuperating after a in a hospital in the U.S., had tweeted that one of the reasons for the "poor" conviction rate in is that "adventurism and megalomania" overtakes investigators and professionalism takes a back seat.

"There is a fundamental difference between investigative adventurism and professional investigation," had tweeted.

Chanda Kochhar, former of and her husband were booked Thursday by the CBI for alleged cheating and corruption in clearing six loans worth Rs 1,875 crore to the during her tenure



Briefing newsmen after a meeting of the TDDP, chaired by N Chandrababu Naidu, Chowdary said they discussed Jaitley's commments on the ongoing CBI probe in the case.

"Though in name it is the NDA government, only the BJP is leading the government as owners and destroyed all institutions.

It could not run either the government or Parliament in the last five years," he said.

One after the other, institutions like the RBI, CBI, ED and the Navaratnas had collapsed, he alleged.

Earlier, a TDP release said the TDPP meeting discussed the Union Finance Ministers remarks, with Chandrababu Naidu alleging that the Centre was seeking to 'threaten' political opponents through raids by the CBI and ED.

He cited the cases of CBI investigation against former Chief Ministers of and Haryana, Akhilesh Yadav and Hooda.

The accused the Centre of creating a 'terror atmosphere' in the country by pushing industrialists into losses, bankrupting banks and creating a bad situation which would not enable any development even in the future.

"They are pushing the country into a grave financial crisis and making the future dark," he said.

Chandrababu also alleged that was pushed into losses only to benefit

"NBCC was damaged while the Navaratna companies



the nations wealth were also being diluted," he added.

He asked the TDP MPs to coordinate with other parties in Parliament and protest the BJPs 'misrule'.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)