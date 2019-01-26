Mehbooba slams J&K guv for reversing exemption to women from stamp duty

Mufti on Saturday said Jammu and Satya Pal Malik's move to reverse the previous state government's decision, exempting women from paying stamp duty on property registration, had negated her efforts toward women empowerment.

led the previous in the state.

"As far as empowering women is concerned, all our efforts are negated by the Governor's recent decision. One fails to understand why my government's historic decision to levy no stamp duty on property registered in the names of females was revoked," she said in a tweet.

The former Jammu and also called the Centre's flagship "beti bachao beti padhao" scheme a hogwash.

"Women contribute the most to the world's wealth but hardly own any assets. GoIs beti bachao beti padao programme is simply hogwash. Time for them to walk the talk," she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)