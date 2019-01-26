Man held with heroin in J-K's Reasi

A man was arrested on Saturday with three grams of heroin in district of and Kashmir, a said.

Sunil Kumar, a resident of Akhnoor, was was stopped for checking near Banda in Katra town as he was roaming around evoking suspicion, he said.

The said three grams of heroin was recovered from his possession.

He was immediately arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

