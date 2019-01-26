Gujarat CM, Guv attend state-level R-Day event at Palanpur

The 70th was celebrated across with patriotic fervour and gaiety Saturday with O P Kohli unfurling the tricolour at the main state-level function organised at in district.

was also present at the function organised at the police parade ground in Palanpur, around 87 kilometres from here.

A helicopter of the hovered in the sky and showered flower petals on the tricolour.

Later, Kohli and Rupani inspected the Republic Day's ceremonial parade in an open jeep, where 901-strong uniformed men marched and police troupes presented rifle drill, motorcycle stunts, judo, karate, gymnastics, dog show and equestrian adventures.

While performing a motorcycle stunt, a woman police constable lost balance and fell down. Six students were injured after getting hit by the motorcycle.

Later, talking to reporters, Rupani extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion which celebrates the day when the Constitution came into effect.

"The is being celebrated with the feeling of unity and integrity. People are involved in a large number. I extend my greetings to the 6.5 crore Gujaratis on this day," he said.

Deputy unfurled the tricolour at a ground in the state capital Gandhinagar.

Events marking the day were also organised at state BJP and headquarters in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad, respectively, where party leaders unfurled the tricolour in the presence of supporters.

In a unique display of patriotism, a group of youths carried a 182-feet long and 11-feet wide tricolour to the site of the Statue of Unity, the world's tallest effigy of freedom struggle icon Vallabhbhai Patel, at Kevadiya in district, to mark the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)