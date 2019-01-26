TN Guv hosts "at home" reception

: Governor Banwarilal Purohit hosted the reception "at home" at the Raj Bhavan here Saturday.

K Palaniswami, Deputy O Panneerselvam, P Dhanapal, and senior Ministers participated, a Raj Bhavan release said.

"It is a privilege and an honour to be addressing all of you on the occasion of the 69th anniversary of our Republic Day," Purohit said in his brief remarks.

"On this day, every year we proclaim our commitment to be true and loyal to the Constitution of which was drafted with great care and concern for the welfare of the people of India", he said.

Noting that political democracy cannot last unless there lies at the base of it social democracy, he said, "social democracy means a way of life which recognises liberty, equality and fraternity as the principles of life."



The is an occasion to pledge "ourselves" to respect these principles of life and develop the nation and its people to the maximum extent, he said.

"I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to you and through you to the people of Tail Nadu for a glorious future," he said.

