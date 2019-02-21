Central University of Orissa VC resigns

-
Prof Sachidananda Mohanty, the Vice Chancellor of Central University of Orissa, Koraput has resigned from the post, officials said Thursday.
Prof Mohanty's resignation has been accepted by the President Ram Nath Kovid, who is the Visitor of the Central University, a spokesperson of the university said in a statement.
Mohanty has stepped down due to personal reasons. He will hand over the charge to the senior most Professor of the University on February 28, officials said.
Mohanty had joined as the vice-chancellor of CUO on August 7, 2015.
