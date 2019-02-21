JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

India aims to be among world's top 3 economies in next 15 years: Modi

NADA penal alludes to presence of illegal suppliers of prohibited substance at JLN Stadium
Business Standard

Central University of Orissa VC resigns

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

Prof Sachidananda Mohanty, the Vice Chancellor of Central University of Orissa, Koraput has resigned from the post, officials said Thursday.

Prof Mohanty's resignation has been accepted by the President Ram Nath Kovid, who is the Visitor of the Central University, a spokesperson of the university said in a statement.

Mohanty has stepped down due to personal reasons. He will hand over the charge to the senior most Professor of the University on February 28, officials said.

Mohanty had joined as the vice-chancellor of CUO on August 7, 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 21 2019. 19:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements