JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Seven farmer suicides in MP since Cong govt came to power

India aims to be among world's top 3 economies in next 15 years: Modi
Business Standard

Nearly 10 fall sick after having tea outside community health centre in UP

Press Trust of India  |  Shahjahanpur (UP) 

As many as 10 people were hospitalised after having tea at a stall outside a community health centre here on Thursday, officials said.

According to Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr R P Rawat, "People were consuming tea from a stall outside the Puwaya community health centre. All of a sudden some of them started vomiting, and they were admitted at the health centre."

Rawat said the district officials have reached the spot and sealed the tea shop, almost 35 km from the district headquarters.

The hospitalised people were out of danger, the CMO said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 21 2019. 18:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements