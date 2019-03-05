JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Israeli airlines to launch direct flights to Goa and Kochi

Bird Group to open 3 hotels in next 3-4 years; eyes expansion in Europe, Middle East
Business Standard

Centre approves Rs 3,340 cr plan for cooperative project

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

The central government has on Friday approved in-principle Uttarakhand government's proposal seeking Rs 3,340 crorefor implementing the integrated co-operative development project in the state.

The approval was given by Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh, when Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and state cooperative minister Dhan Singh Rawat met him in New Delhi, an official release here said.

Rawat said the implementation of integrated co-operative development project will improve the economy of farmers in Uttarakhand and help prevent migrations from remote hill areas by promoting farming, horticulture, animal husbandry, fisheries and related activities.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, March 05 2019. 16:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements