Centre approves Rs 3,340 cr plan for cooperative project

The central government has on Friday approved in-principle Uttarakhand government's proposal seeking Rs 3,340 crorefor implementing the integrated co-operative development project in the state.
The approval was given by Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh, when Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and state cooperative minister Dhan Singh Rawat met him in New Delhi, an official release here said.
Rawat said the implementation of integrated co-operative development project will improve the economy of farmers in Uttarakhand and help prevent migrations from remote hill areas by promoting farming, horticulture, animal husbandry, fisheries and related activities.
