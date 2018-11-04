Clinical trials on Ayurvedic medicine against dengue underway: Naik

Clinical trials on Ayurvedic against dengue are in progress and it will be launched at the earliest possible time, of State for AYUSH said Sunday.

Rajesh Kotecha, of AYUSH ministry, said the is expected to be ready after multilevel trials in the next couple of years.

"Trials on the Ayurvedic for dengue are currently on and we will come out with it at the earliest possible," said on the sidelines of a national conference on 'Entrepreneurship and Business Development in Ayurveda' held here.

The emphasised on entrepreneurial significance of ancient books Charak Samhita and Sushrut Samhita as treasure trove of medicinal knowledge, saying it could be the basis for around 20 lakh medicines for different diseases.

The ministry has aimed to expand the current size of and AYUSH business of around USD 3 billion to USD 10 billion by 2022, he said.

He also pointed out the need for linking with the Modi government's initiatives like Digital India, Skill India and Startup India, for widening scope of

for Culture Mahesh Sharma, who was also present at the conference, said Ayurveda can serve as a vehicle to take the Ayushman Bharat scheme to lakhs of villages in the country.

"Through Ayurveda, it is possible to take Narendra Modi's Ayushman Bharat scheme to over six lakh villages of the country," he said.

Sharma also hoped that the can make significant contribution to the economy of the country by expanding existing market of Ayurveda and AYUSH products and therapies.

The world has come to realise Ayurveda as "the best and purest" source of rejuvenation and there exists a "great opportunity" to create knowledge and business based on it, of said.

