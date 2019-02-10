-
Scoreboard of the third and final T20 International match between India and New Zealand here on Sunday.
New Zealand Innings:
Tim Seifert
st Dhoni b Kuldeep
43
Colin Munro
c Hardik b Kuldeep
72
Kane Williamson
c Kuldeep b Khaleel
27
Colin de Grandhomme c Dhoni b Bhuvneshwar
30
Daryl Mitchell
not out
19
Ross Taylor
not out
14
Extras: (LB-4 W-3)
7
Total: (For 4 wickts from 20 overs)
212
Fall of Wickets: 1/80 2/135 3/150 4/193
Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-37-1, Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-47-1, Hardik Pandya 4-0-44-0, Krunal Pandya 4-0-54-0, Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-26-2.
