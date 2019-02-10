JUST IN
Scoreboard of the third and final T20 International match between India and New Zealand

Press Trust of India  |  Hamilton 

Scoreboard of the third and final T20 International match between India and New Zealand here on Sunday.

New Zealand Innings:

Tim Seifert


st Dhoni b Kuldeep

43

Colin Munro

c Hardik b Kuldeep

72

Kane Williamson

c Kuldeep b Khaleel

27

Colin de Grandhomme c Dhoni b Bhuvneshwar

30

Daryl Mitchell

not out

19

Ross Taylor

not out

14

Extras: (LB-4 W-3)

7

Total: (For 4 wickts from 20 overs)

212

Fall of Wickets: 1/80 2/135 3/150 4/193

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-37-1, Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-47-1, Hardik Pandya 4-0-44-0, Krunal Pandya 4-0-54-0, Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-26-2.

First Published: Sun, February 10 2019. 14:25 IST

