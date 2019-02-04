Centre "insensitive" towards indigenous people of NE: UCFNEI

The United Christian Forum of North East has expressed deep anguish at the alleged "insensitivity" of the ruling at the Centre to the "growing unrest" and "anxieties" of the indigenous people of the N-E region.

In a meeting here on February 1, the forum discussed at length "the growing unrest, fear and anxiety expressed by all sections of citizens across the seven states of the region at decisions being made by the ruling that will seriously affect the destiny of North East India", said a release on Monday.

The church leaders cutting across all church denominations in the North east expressed their deep anguish and pain at the "total unconcern and insensitivity of the decision-makers at the Centre to the anxieties of the indigenous people of the North East whose future stands threatened", said the release issued by

"It is all the more shocking when major decisions are made in the country based only on religious affiliation, thus compromising the secular identity of the nation", it said.

"The Church leaders while expressing their solidarity with the people, appealed to the Government of to reconsider its decision and adhere to the democratic voices of its citizens", the release added.

